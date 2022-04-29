8 rescued in St. Charles in human trafficking operation, authorities say

ST. LOUIS — Eight people were rescued and one person was arrested this week in a human trafficking operation in St. Charles, authorities said Friday.

The rescue was made Thursday as part of "Operation Enduring Shield," a joint effort organized by the St. Charles Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Missouri attorney general's anti-human-trafficking task force, according to an announcement by Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office.

Those rescued were offered food, lodging, medical services, counseling, drug rehabilitation and other assistance, authorities said.

No additional details were provided on the operation, including the name of the person arrested, but authorities said the investigation is continuing.

“Operation Enduring Shield was a success, and certainly couldn’t have been accomplished without the help of local law enforcement agencies," St. Charles police said in the statement, noting that numerous other law enforcement agencies helped with the operation.

