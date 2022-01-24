8-year-old girl hit by gunfire while playing in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old girl was shot and injured Sunday while playing in her front yard in south city.

Police said an unknown man fired a gun across the street in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue around 1:30 p.m., hitting the girl in the ankle.

The child was sent to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting happened in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood roughly two blocks north of Chippewa Street.

Katie Kull • 314-340-8087 @KatieKull1 on Twitter kkull@post-dispatch.com