8-year-old girl hit by gunfire while playing in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old girl was shot and injured Sunday while playing in her front yard in south city. 

Police said an unknown man fired a gun across the street in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue around 1:30 p.m., hitting the girl in the ankle. 

The child was sent to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said. 

The shooting happened in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood roughly two blocks north of Chippewa Street. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

Katie Kull • 314-340-8087

@KatieKull1 on Twitter

kkull@post-dispatch.com

