8-year-old girl hit by gunfire while playing in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old girl was shot and injured Sunday while playing in her front yard in south city.
Police said an unknown man fired a gun across the street in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue around 1:30 p.m., hitting the girl in the ankle.
The child was sent to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said.
The shooting happened in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood roughly two blocks north of Chippewa Street.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.
Katie Kull • 314-340-8087
@KatieKull1 on Twitter