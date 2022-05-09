 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

8-year-old shot in foot in city's Kingsway West neighborhood over weekend

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — An 8-year-old boy was shot in the foot Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in the city’s Kingsway West neighborhood, police said.

The child and three others under the age of 9 were outside in the 5000 block of St. Louis Avenue with a 50-year-old man when two men approached and began arguing with the 50-year-old, police said.

Officers say the two men then began shooting at the 50-year-old, who fired back in self-defense.

The 8-year-old boy was shot in the foot, but no one else was hit. He was reported in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

Additional information was not available. An investigation is continuing.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News