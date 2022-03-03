8-year-old St. Louis boy dies in crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY — An 8-year-old St. Louis boy was killed in a crash Tuesday night on westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Callaway County, about 40 miles southeast of Columbia.

A 2-year-old boy was also injured.

Missouri State Patrol troopers reported a Mazda carrying the children and two women was stopped in the right lane at 9:40 p.m. when a Chrysler Town and Country hit it from behind.

The Chrysler rolled, landing on its wheels in the highway median, according to police.

According to police, the women and children in the Mazda were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The 8-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:29 p.m.

The driver of the Chrysler, Elizabeth Miller, 40, of Fulton, was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital, troopers said.

The driver of the Mazda, 23-year-old Anisya Wilson of Jefferson City, and the other passengers, 20-year-old Paula Wilson of St. Louis, and a 2-year-old Jefferson City boy, were injured and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The highway patrol does not release the names of juveniles injured or killed in car crashes.

