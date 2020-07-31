80-year-old woman kidnapped at gunpoint in St. Louis, forced to drive to ATM to get cash

ST. LOUIS — An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint from a grocery parking lot and forced to drive to an ATM to get cash.

The victim was uninjured in the holdup about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police have made no arrests in the case, which is being handled as a first-degree robbery and kidnapping.

The suspect is described as a white woman, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 with a medium build and light complexion. She had brown hair and wore a multi-colored bandana around her head. She wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The victim told police she was getting into her car on a Schnucks parking lot in south St. Louis when a woman approached her and pointed a gun at her back, demanding money, authorities said.

The victim told the woman she didn't have any money, and the woman forced the victim to drive to a nearby ATM at Great Southern Bank, 940 Loughborough Avenue.

The victim wasn't able to get money from the ATM, authorities said. The woman then forced her to drive to the 7100 block of Virginia Avenue, authorities said. The woman took some of the victim's property, got out of the car and left.

