 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

83-year-old woman dies after driver runs red light on Highway 30 in Jefferson County

  • 0

JEFFERSON COUNTY— A woman died Sunday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

The woman was identified as Patricia Hemenway, 83, of Jefferson County. Two people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition, the patrol said. 

On Sunday shortly before 5 p.m., Hemenway was driving east on Highway 30 when the driver of a vehicle traveling south on Old Gravois Road ran a red light and struck Hemenway's vehicle on the right side. 

Hemenway was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News