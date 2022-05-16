83-year-old woman dies after driver runs red light on Highway 30 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY— A woman died Sunday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The woman was identified as Patricia Hemenway, 83, of Jefferson County. Two people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition, the patrol said.

On Sunday shortly before 5 p.m., Hemenway was driving east on Highway 30 when the driver of a vehicle traveling south on Old Gravois Road ran a red light and struck Hemenway's vehicle on the right side.

Hemenway was pronounced dead at a hospital.

