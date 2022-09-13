9 girls accused a St. Louis County man of sexual abuse. His trial began today.

CLAYTON — An assistant St. Louis County prosecutor began opening statements at a rape trial here Tuesday by reciting the names of nine teenage girls.

None of them know each other, but are linked only by Dominic Salvatore Yocco, who sexually assaulted all of them, the prosecutor said.

The crimes happened between 2016 and 2018, prosecutors said. He lured and charmed the victims on social media, and plied them with alcohol and drugs, Assistant Prosecutor Allison Gensch told jurors during opening statements Tuesday.

Yocco, 22, is standing trial this week in St. Louis County Circuit Court on 32 felonies including various counts of rape, sodomy, child molestation and sexual abuse.

Yocco, of the 1600 block of Celerity Drive in north St. Louis County, was 17 and 18 at the time. The girls were between 14 and 16.

Yocco's lawyer Thomas Kissell disputes the allegations and said some of his client's accusers are ex-girlfriends who've lied in the past. Kissell told jurors that in some cases the sex was consensual, and in others fabricated.

"The evidence is going to show that we are all here for regret," Kissell said.

Gensch provided similar details about each alleged attack, saying Yocco would typically take the girls back to his home and take advantage of them while they were heavily intoxicated and after they refused his advances.

Yocco raped one of the girls in 2017 and told her, "I hate to break it to you, you're not a virgin anymore," Gensch said.

One of Yocco's victims said he threatened to shoot her if she reported what happened.

One of the alleged victims testified Tuesday that she awoke to Yocco trying to have oral sex with her, and that she told him no but he assaulted her anyway. Yocco's lawyer questioned her about her dinner outing with Yocco earlier that evening with Yocco's friends, when she and Yocco flirted with each other. She said the flirting did not mean it was OK for him to rape her.

Yocco has been free on bail since March 2020 when he posted a $250,000 cash bail with conditions that restricted him from having social media accounts and "unsupervised contact with unrelated minor females." In May, prosecutors sought to revoke Yocco's bail after he was recorded on video at a March birthday party attended by girls.

At this week's trial, Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo is limiting spectators in her courtroom to only relatives of Yocco and his alleged victims. The court opened a second, overflow courtroom for media and spectators that has a closed-circuit television feed that provides audio only of witness testimony without showing witnesses or the lawyers asking questions.

Also, the judge has ordered spectators to turn off cellphones and place them in locked pouches before entering the overflow courtroom "to ensure there is no photographing, recording, broadcasting or other transmission" of the trial. The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.