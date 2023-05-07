ST. LOUIS — Nine people were shot, including two fatally, in a series of shootings across the city over the course of eight hours this weekend.

People ranging in ages from 17 to 25 were hit by gunfire, from a Cinco de Mayo festival on Cherokee Street to Washington Avenue's entertainment district then north again to Hyde Park. Two 18-year-old girls died.

The shooting started around 7:30 p.m. when a fight broke out on a street packed with revelers for an annual Cinco de Mayo festival. Police said they arrived to the 2700 block of Cherokee Street and found a 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman who had been shot in the legs. The previous night, two people had been shot and killed at a bar nearby.

Just before 1 a.m., a man was shot in his leg as he walked in the downtown entertainment district on Washington Avenue near Tucker Boulevard. A 19-year-old man also arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound but refused to tell officers where he was hit or what happened, according to police reports.

Then, around 2 a.m., four teen girls were shot in three separate blocks in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Officers found two 18-year-old girls who died in the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Branch Street.

A 17-year-old girl had been shot in the 1900 block of Agnes Street, just north of Branch, and another 18-year-old girl was found inside a home nearby. Both were in critical condition.

Finally, just before 4 a.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Halliday Avenue near South Compton in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood, where they found multiple homes and cars that had been struck by gunfire. An unidentified man was also dropped off at an area hospital in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.