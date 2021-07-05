9-year-old boy among 3 shot after fireworks-related altercation in south St. Louis County

UPDATED at 2 p.m. Monday with suspect's name and more information.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was charged with several felonies after police and prosecutors say he shot three people, including a child, near his home in the Lemay area early Monday morning.

Donald Meek, 27, faces multiple counts of second-degree assault and armed criminal action after authorities say he confronted a group of people shooting off fireworks for the Fourth of July.

An argument and minor physical altercation ensued, then Meek brandished a .45-caliber weapon and shot at the group, hitting a 9-year-old boy and two women ages 40 and 29, police said.

Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. to the scene at Gentry and Goetz avenues for a report of fireworks. The victims were already injured when they arrived.

One of the women and the boy required hospitalization for their injuries; the other woman was treated and released.

Police suspected Meek had barricaded himself inside a home on Goetz Avenue, so they brought in the department's tactical unit. He was arrested inside his home without further incident, police said.

Meek is being held on $200,000 bond.