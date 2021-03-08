9-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in St. Louis

UPDATED at 8 a.m. Monday with additional details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy became the seventh child to die by homicide this year in St. Louis after someone opened fire on his family's vehicle Sunday night.

Police identified the boy as Caion Greene. He was shot just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court, in a neighborhood south of downtown. He died at a hospital.

Caion lived in the 4500 block of Coyle Court in south St. Louis County.

Police said Caion was hit in the torso. He was taken to the hospital by relatives and police were called once they arrived.

Three others in the car with Caion were not hurt, police said. They were a man, 31, a woman, 34, and a 7-month-old boy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said two men are suspected in the shooting but released no details on them or said if the shots came from another vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.