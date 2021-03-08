 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in St. Louis
0 comments
top story

9-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 8 a.m. Monday with additional details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy became the seventh child to die by homicide this year in St. Louis after someone opened fire on his family's vehicle Sunday night.

Police identified the boy as Caion Greene. He was shot just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of LaSalle Park Court, in a neighborhood south of downtown. He died at a hospital.

Caion lived in the 4500 block of Coyle Court in south St. Louis County.

Police said Caion was hit in the torso. He was taken to the hospital by relatives and police were called once they arrived.

Three others in the car with Caion were not hurt, police said. They were a man, 31, a woman, 34, and a 7-month-old boy. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said two men are suspected in the shooting but released no details on them or said if the shots came from another vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The shooting was in the LaSalle Park neighborhood south of downtown and bordering Soulard. A St. Louis Housing Authority complex, the LaSalle Park Apartments, is the address of the shooting.

The city has recorded 32 homicides for the year through Sunday. Seven of the victims, including Caion, were under the age of 17. Four were girls and three were boys.

The victims included a 7-year-old girl slain in a double shooting, along with her father, in the Central West End on Jan. 24.

This the first homicide of the year in the La Salle Park neighborhood, according to St. Louis police. There were two homicides in the neighborhood from July to December, compared to none during the same period a year earlier.

One of the earlier homicides in LaSalle Park happened in the same block as Sunday night's killing. Katrina Robinson, 28, was shot Oct. 25. She lived in the 9800 block of Vickie Place in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Only 12% of Americans plan to travel during spring break

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports