9-year-old boy killed after someone shot at his family's vehicle in St. Louis

Greene added, "As soon as we pulled off, they had to come from behind the trash can. Just started shooting, and they kept shooting, they didn't stop. We had to speed up out of there, and my baby said, 'Ow.' That was his last word."

Greene said her husband sped off to rush Caion to the hospital. "I told him, 'Go, go, go!'"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We couldn't think in that moment, we were so frazzled because he wasn't talking to us," Greene said. "When we heard him say 'Ow,' we said, 'Caion please talk to us.' And he didn't say nothing."

Greene said her son was an energetic and playful boy who was also a little shy. "He didn't like to be alone," she said. "He liked being here with us. He liked playing with his brother."

Greene said Caion didn't want to run the errand Sunday night with his parents and wanted instead to stay home and play games with his cousins. She said she was planning to make rice for him when they got back home and also watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Monday.

"He didn't deserve it," she said.

Police said two men are suspected in the shooting but released no details on them. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.