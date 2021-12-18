9-year-old boy shot after argument in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy was shot Friday after an argument between two adults in north St. Louis, police said.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of North 20th Street near Grand Avenue where they learned a 20-year-old man and his girlfriend had been arguing, police said.

The man eventually left the home and fired back into the building, striking the boy, police said.

The boy was sent to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

An investigation continues.