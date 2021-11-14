9-year-old boy struck by stray bullet while in his north St. Louis County home

A 9-year-old boy was injured from a stray bullet Friday night while inside a home near Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police said they responded to the 6800 block of Foxshire Drive just before 8:30 p.m. and found the boy “suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

Police determined that shots were fired from outside and entered the house, striking the child. The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.