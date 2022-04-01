9-year-old is among two wounded in north St. Louis shooting

Updated at 8 p.m. with the age of the juvenile who was shot.
ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy was one of two people wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting in north St. Louis, police said.
The child was wounded in the thigh, but was conscious and taken to a hospital for treatment. A man in his 20s received a graze wound to his head.
The wounding of the 9-year-old adds to a grim tally of shootings involving young people in St. Louis recently. In March alone, there have been three fatal shootings involving children 16 or younger, and additional incidents in which youths were wounded.
In Friday's shooting, police were working to determine the exact location, as several incidents were reported in the area within a short period of time.
Police said the incident began just after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Clarence Avenue, in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, but police said unspecified incidents in the 4200 block of North 21st Street, at Prairie and West Florissant avenues and Ferry and North Florissant Avenue were also related.
The scene involving the 9-year-old was listed as 4300 North Florissant Avenue, which is south of the original location, but police said it "was a result" of the incident at Clarence Avenue.
No other details were available.
On Tuesday, a 12-year-old died after being accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother with a gun they were playing with inside a north St. Louis home.
In the overnight hours on March 25, a 12-year-old girl and her 14-year-old male cousin died when the girl fired a gun at him before shooting herself. The family said they believe it was an accidental shooting.
And on March 11, a 16-year-old was shot dead late at night in the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.
Police said a 10-year-old had been playing with a gun the two found when it fired, shooting the 12-year-old.
Family members said that they believed that the deaths early Friday morning were accidental.
The boy was shot around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street as he was standing in a parking lot with two other teens.
The teen was one of three men injured; he was shot in the face, but was conscious when taken to a hospital, officers said.
Terrion Smith was found shot inside the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.
The girl was in stable condition after accidentally shooting herself, police said.
Police initially responded to an alarm sounding in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The boys, 17 and 16, arrived at Barnes-Jewish hospital late Thursday.
The teen was shot about 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hickory Lane, in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
The 13-year-old boy was hit just before noon on Sunday, but returned fire on the group that shot at him, police said.
The children, both girls, suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, police said.
The boys told police they were walking to a pizza restaurant when they heard shots behind them.
The child was playing in her front yard in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue about 1:30 p.m. when she was shot in the ankle.
Officers fired at the car Christopher Jones was in after it hit a police car. Police were investigating a "suspicious vehicle."
A family member said the girl had gone to a gathering at her grandmother's house on Bessie Avenue when an altercation broke out at the home.
Police responding to a call for shots fired around 11 a.m. and found a boy on the ground with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The teen was not cooperating with police trying to investigate, officers said.