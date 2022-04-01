9-year-old is among two wounded in north St. Louis shooting

Updated at 8 p.m. with the age of the juvenile who was shot.

ST. LOUIS — A 9-year-old boy was one of two people wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting in north St. Louis, police said.

The child was wounded in the thigh, but was conscious and taken to a hospital for treatment. A man in his 20s received a graze wound to his head.

The wounding of the 9-year-old adds to a grim tally of shootings involving young people in St. Louis recently. In March alone, there have been three fatal shootings involving children 16 or younger, and additional incidents in which youths were wounded.

In Friday's shooting, police were working to determine the exact location, as several incidents were reported in the area within a short period of time.

Police said the incident began just after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Clarence Avenue, in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood, but police said unspecified incidents in the 4200 block of North 21st Street, at Prairie and West Florissant avenues and Ferry and North Florissant Avenue were also related.

The scene involving the 9-year-old was listed as 4300 North Florissant Avenue, which is south of the original location, but police said it "was a result" of the incident at Clarence Avenue.

No other details were available.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old died after being accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother with a gun they were playing with inside a north St. Louis home.

In the overnight hours on March 25, a 12-year-old girl and her 14-year-old male cousin died when the girl fired a gun at him before shooting herself. The family said they believe it was an accidental shooting.

And on March 11, a 16-year-old was shot dead late at night in the lobby of the Ely Walker lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue.