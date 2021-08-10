90-year-old woman killed crossing street in rural Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning as she was crossing the street in rural Madison County near the village of Pocahontas, Illinois State Police said.

Betty L. Plocher was struck by a 1996 Ford F150 truck as she was crossing Illinois Route 143 near Pine Tree Lane in front of her home about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to the state police.

No other details were available on the crash.