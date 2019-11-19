ST. LOUIS — The violence close to Tess Trice's daycare center in St. Louis was so overwhelming Tuesday that she busily called parents to say she would close for the day.
Two homicides Tuesday morning nearby. A bullet through her center window the day before.
"It's sad," said Tess Trice of the Little Explorers Learning Center, 1399 Arlington Avenue. "We need help out here."
Trice said, thankfully, none of the children was hurt when the bullet sailed through the window about noon Monday and lodged in the ceiling. She said the stray bullet was the result of two men quarreling outside, not connected to her business.
And she was confident that the children in her care didn't see anything of the homicide scene Tuesday. It was far enough away, some 50 yards from the daycare property.
A dead man was found on the sidewalk after he was shot about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday near Arlington and Ridge avenues. Three blocks away, also on Tuesday morning, another man was shot to death in the 5300 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Trice said she was calling parents.
"We'll be closing early," she said. "Just for the day."
Police haven't released the names of either homicide victim or divulged a possible motive for the violence. Police also haven't said if the shootings Tuesday were linked.
As detectives arrived to the scene near Ridge and Arlington, police cordoned off more than a block near Arlington and Ridge with crime-scene tape, and the daycare center was within the area they cordoned off.
Trice had heard about the earlier shooting on Martin Luther King Drive too. She said she knew the victim. That man was unconscious and not breathing when paramedics took him away, and he died later at a hospital, said Officer Michelle Woodling of the St. Louis Police Department.
The Ridge and Arlington intersection is in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, on the city's northwest corner. Total crime there is down about 8% compared to the same six-month period last year. Martin Luther King Drive there is the dividing line between Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.
Homicides citywide are up over last year. In St. Louis, there have been at least 172 homicides so far this year, according to a tally released by police on Monday morning. That is compared to 163 during the same time last year.