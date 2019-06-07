EDWARDSVILLE — A Glen Carbon man who fatally shot another man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison by a Madison County judge.
Steven J. McGauley, 48, was found guilty of first-degree murder and domestic battery in February for pushing his wife to the ground and pulling her hair and then picking up a gun to shoot a man who tried to intervene on Sept. 3, 2017.
McGauley shot Steven Flack, a guest at his home in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive.
"When you have someone who has an extensive background of domestic violence and you mix an anger problem with drugs and alcohol it can turn bad very quickly," Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a statement following the sentencing. "I hope that the victim's family can now have peace knowing that justice has been served."