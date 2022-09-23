A gun, a fight and a trespasser lead Normandy High School to cancel classes

WELLSTON — Normandy High School canceled classes on Friday after several incidents a day earlier, including a student found with an unloaded gun and a large fight.

The student was caught with the gun as he tried to enter the building for the start of the school day, said a spokesperson for the district. The gun was given to police.

Later, school security officers broke up a fight involving multiple students, and officers eventually used pepper spray. Both students and an officer received medical care because of the pepper spray.

Then, later Thursday, an authorized man was spotted on campus. He was spotted and quickly removed by school resource officers. A spokesperson for the district did not elaborate on who he was or why he was on campus.

Classes were canceled Friday so the school could "strengthen procedures related to security and a safe environment for all," said another spokesperson for the district. Extra security will be at the school beginning Monday, and will be there "as long as needed."

The North County Police Cooperative directed inquiries about the incidents to the school.