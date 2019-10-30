ST. LOUIS — Clenelle Johnson, who rehabs homes, needed help at a job site in St. Louis, north of Carondelet Park. So on Monday afternoon, he walked through the open front door of a home nearby that was also under renovation. He yelled out, asking if anyone there wanted a job.
With that, police say, a drunken man inside the home at 1005 Bates Street opened fire. Johnson, of the Mehlville area, was killed on the spot.
Those are the allegations outlined in court documents filed Tuesday in St. Louis Circuit Court. Prosecutors have charged Kevin Patrick, 43, in Johnson's death. Patrick was drunk when he shot Johnson multiple times, police said. Johnson wasn't armed.
When Johnson walked through the open front door of the home on Bates, Johnson "loudly announced his intentions that he was looking for a worker and immediately was shot," St. Louis Police Detective Heather Sabin said in court papers.
Patrick was being held Wednesday without bail. He is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The weapons charge alleges he fired a weapon while intoxicated.
Patrick didn't live at the home on Bates that was being renovated. Instead, he lives in north St. Louis County, in the 5300 block of Delcastle Drive. Police did not say what Patrick was doing at the home on Bates. Police also did not indicate if the two men knew each.
Johnson, 56, lived in the 4100 block of O Bannon Road in the Mehlville area of south St. Louis County. Johnson's cousin, David Ayers, said Johnson renovates homes and was in the area looking for help on a job. Relatives say Johnson ran a company called Major League Construction.
St. Louis police were called before 3 p.m. Monday to the brick, two-story house on Bates, between Louisiana and Tennessee avenues. Johnson's body was found in the doorway of the building. Police arrested Patrick at the scene.
Police said they also found two firearms, including a Glock 9mm handgun police say he used to shoot Johnson. The involuntary manslaughter charge says Patrick "recklessly" caused the death of Johnson by shooting him.
Police found several empty beer containers at the scene; Patrick appeared intoxicated, police said, and smelled like alcohol. Patrick's lawyer, Joel Schwartz, declined to comment on the case, other than to say: "We will be defending this aggressively in court." Patrick's initial court appearance was set for Wednesday afternoon.