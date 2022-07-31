A hundred shots fired, 15 cars hit and maybe two people injured in downtown shooting

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers on patrol heard about 100 shots fired in the Downtown West neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they went to the 700 block of North 21st Street to investigate, they found 15 cars with damage from bullets.

Hours later, two people with gunshot wounds were dropped off at a hospital. Police believe they were shot during the incident, but were not able to confirm it as of Sunday morning.

Editor's note: This item has been edited to correct the day of the shooting.