A machete, a pistol and a bite: One arrested after domestic incident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 5-year-old boy had a machete held to his throat Friday morning in an incident that left his step-grandfather in jail.

St. Louis County Police said Derek Brown, 47, had a machete with him around 7:10 a.m. when he kicked open the door to his stepdaughter's house and threatened to kill her. He grabbed his stepdaughter's son and put the machete to the boy's throat.

The woman pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Brown, police said, who then charged her and wrestled her to the ground. During the tussle, the woman bit him. Brown chased her out of the house and stole her pistol, police said.

According to the police, Brown is a convicted felon. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond on charges of burglary, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brown lives in the 2600 block of Kinamore Drive in Jennings.

