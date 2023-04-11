ST. LOUIS — The trial for a man who has faced murder charges for 4½ years was once again delayed after prosecutors failed to turn over a witness list until the last minute.

Charl Howard, 49, was set to face trial Monday for the 2018 death of 71-year-old Gregory Stevens in his Hyde Park home. Howard's case was delayed 25 times during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was dismissed and refiled days before trial in 2022. And in December, it was moved again.

Then, late last week, a judge granted yet another continuance because prosecutors announced for the first time that they planned to call Howard's girlfriend to the stand. Defense attorneys said the revelation "fundamentally changes the trial" and would require more time to prepare.

"In practice, criminal trials often involve last-minute developments and adjustments," Judge Bryan Hettenbach wrote in an order continuing the case. "The problem here is that 'last minute' has arrived after five years of pre-trial waiting."

Such delays have become increasingly common as St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's understaffed office, which has lost lawyers by the dozens in recent years, has struggled to prepared for trials. In some cases, prosecutors have dismissed and refiled charges after they had failed for months or years to turn over key evidence.

For Howard, those delays kept him waiting in jail for four years before he was eventually released on bond. For Gregory's friends and loved ones, it meant they attended scores of hearings and anticipated trials without any sort of resolution.

Howard's attorney, Brian Horneyer, declined to comment on the most recent continuance, but in a motion last week, he asked the judge to give the defense more time to prepare for the girlfriend's testimony. He said the woman gave two lengthy, inconsistent statements to police, had her own mental health conditions and would give "a third version of events" that needed to be investigated.

"It would be fundamentally unfair to allow the state to use (the girlfriend) as a witness with this short of notice," Horneyer wrote.

Horneyer asked the judge to prohibit her from testifying, postpone the trial or dismiss the case altogether due to the repeated delays.

Ultimately, Hettenbach wrote he had to choose "the best from among what are all bad options."

He granted another delay. A new trial date has not yet been set.