A producer of Nelly's 'Nellyville' is third person indicted in scheme to kill grandson of Sweetie Pie's owner

Norman and Montgomery Jr. both appeared alongside family matriarch Robbie Montgomery in the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's," which ran for five seasons on OWN. The show featured Sweetie Pie's, a St. Louis-based soul-food restaurant business owned by Robbie Montgomery.

Four days after Montgomery Jr.'s death, prosecutors say Norman contacted Yaghnam, his insurance agent, to collect the benefits. Prosecutors say the policy was for $200,000, as well as a $200,000 accidental death rider that would pay out if Montgomery died of something other than natural causes, and another $50,000 rider that would pay out if Montgomery died in the next 10 years.

Norman and 36-year-old Terrica Ellis, of Memphis, were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday after each was charged one day earlier with conspiracy to commit murder for hire, or murder for hire resulting in death. Norman was also indicted Thursday on an additional charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

According to court documents, Norman and Ellis were both in St. Louis the day Montgomery Jr. was killed using temporary phones that were activated the same day as the killing. Prosecutors say Ellis texted Montgomery Jr. to receive his location, then called Norman from the same phone.