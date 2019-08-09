ST. LOUIS • Two men killed in a quadruple shooting on Wednesday afternoon in the Walnut Park East neighborhood have been identified as Justin Kibble, 20, of the 2900 block of University Street, and Deshawn McGee, 24, of the 2800 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard.
Nearby residents pulled the two men from an SUV that had smashed through a concrete barrier and onto the shoulder of Interstate 70 near Bircher Boulevard. The SUV burst into flames. Both men had gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Police arrived at about 4:30 p.m. and found another shooting victim, a 29-year-old man, in a sedan in the 4900 block of Plover Avenue. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
A fourth shooting victim, a 30-year-old man, apparently fled from the smashed SUV and later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. Police said his condition was critical.
Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.