UPDATED with death of third man
ST. LOUIS • Police say a third man has died of injuries related to a fiery crash and shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood in August.
The first two men who died are Justin Kibble, 20, of the 2900 block of University Street, and Deshawn McGee, 24, of the 2800 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard.
Weeks later, police released the name of the third man who died. He is Maurice East, 29, of the 1400 block of East Gano Avenue.
Nearby residents pulled Kibble and McGee from an SUV that had smashed through a concrete barrier and onto the shoulder of Interstate 70 near Bircher Boulevard. The SUV burst into flames. Both men had gunshot wounds and died at the scene. A man who escaped the burning SUV was critically injured. Police say he had been shot in the back.
Police said East was found in a sedan in the 4900 block of Plover Avenue.
Police arrived at about 4:30 p.m. and found East inside the sedan on Plover. He had been shot and was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. On Sept. 19, the St. Louis Police Department announced that East had died but didn't say when.
Police didn't release any other details about the crime.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.