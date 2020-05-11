A St. Louis County man tracked his stolen car. Police said then he shot two teens he found in it

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from St. Louis County has been charged after shooting two teens he found in his stolen car, police said Monday.

The incident happened Friday. After realizing that his 2013 Volkswagen Passat had been stolen, Dwayne Young, 31, tracked it through GPS to the 9800 block of Scottdale Drive, in unincorporated north St. Louis County east of Dellwood.

It was running at the time, and Young opened the door and saw three people inside. When Young saw the front passenger reach toward his waistband, he pulled out a gun and fired several times, police said. The car’s occupants all fled, and Young fired several more times at them as they ran, police said. Two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds, police said.

Prosecutors charged Young, of the 2100 block of Territory Court, Sunday with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors also charged Kesean Mims, 17, of Ferguson, with one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. Police found Mims in a nearby home after the shooting and said he knew the Passat was stolen, that it was in his possession and that he had operated the vehicle.

Police said they are still seeking the identity of the third occupant of the Passat.

