A St. Louis man’s murder case has dragged on for 4 years. He wants a judge to end it.

ST. LOUIS — A man who has been jailed for four years as his murder case has crawled through the court system said Friday his mental and physical health have deteriorated. He wants his case dismissed.

Charl Howard, 49, was arrested Nov. 13, 2018 after being charged with killing Gregory Stevens, a 71-year-old man who was stabbed 38 times in his Hyde Park home.

Howard’s case was delayed 25 times while the COVID-19 pandemic halted jury trials. In May 2022, prosecutors dismissed and re-filed the case after a judge denied a request for another delay.

The case was set for trial this week, but it was moved once again.

Now, Howard’s public defender, Brian Horneyer, says the case should be gone for good. He argued prosecutors took years to turn over essential evidence about the location of Howard’s phone and were slow to participate in depositions of a key witness.

“I would argue that the reasons for the delay rest solely on the shoulders of the state,” he said in a court hearing Friday.

He also argued the delays have damaged his client, who took the stand and maintained his innocence.

Howard testified that he was “traumatized” by being in St. Louis jails for so long. He said he has been forced to go days at a time without a shower.

Howard also said his asthma has gotten worse since he’s been locked up. Every time a guard uses pepper spray on an inmate, it seeps into the ventilation system and causes flare-ups, he said.

“It’s like crying out in the woods for help and nobody is there listening to you,” he said.

Prosecutor Chris Desilets said he was sympathetic to concerns about the jail but added, “I’m not sure if this is the forum to address those.”

Desilets added that prosecutors most recently sought a delay because he was supposed to be in another trial that week.

“There is good cause for each one,” he said.

Friends of Stevens have been watching the case through the years. In 2018, they told the Post-Dispatch Stevens was rehabbing a home in Hyde Park and pitched tents on the lawn to give homeless people a place to sleep.

But Stevens was afraid of one man in particular, Howard, who had become aggressive. Stevens ordered him to leave, friends said.

On March 2, 2018, police received a call around 11:15 p.m., and found Stevens’ body at his home on Knapp Street. A medical examiner ruled that he died of 38 stab wounds, some more than three inches deep. His home also appeared to have been burglarized, with drawers opened and belongings spilled onto the floor, a search warrant said.

Police said they used cellphone tracking data to prove Howard was at Stevens’ home the evening before the body was discovered.

St. Louis Judge Bryan Hettenbach said he would make a decision about dismissing the case at a later date.