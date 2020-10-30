Access to federal courthouse in St. Louis restricted for another week

ST. LOUIS — Restrictions on public access to federal court in St. Louis have been extended another week after two more employees tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, most access to the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse was restricted, and in-person civil and criminal proceedings were postponed through Nov. 2 after several employees tested positive. Two more have since tested positive out of hundreds of staffers.

Restrictions were extended Friday through Nov. 6. Emergency matters will still be heard, and hearings that were already planned to be conducted remotely are unaffected.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.