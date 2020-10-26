Access to federal, St. Charles County courthouses restricted after positive coronavirus cases

ST. CHARLES — Public access to federal court in St. Louis and the St. Charles County Courthouse has been restricted after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
St. Charles County Presiding Judge Daniel Pelikan said in an email that the courthouse was returning to phase one of the Missouri court system's phased reopening plan. That means only "critical proceedings" will go on, and courtrooms and public spaces will be limited to no more than 10 people.
People seeking restraining orders and those involved in family court injunctions or certain juvenile court hearings are among those still permitted inside. Those not involved in a proceeding will be barred from entry.
The order became effective Friday, Pelikan said.
The judge said he believed that the employee who tested positive, a deputy clerk, did not have contact with the public.
Courts in St. Louis city and county, as well as Warren and Montgomery counties, are also in phase one. Jefferson, Franklin and Lincoln counties are the local areas in phase two, which allows greater access.
On Monday, the clerk's office in U.S. District Court in St. Louis closed and in-person civil and criminal proceedings were postponed through Nov. 2.
Hearings that were already planned to be conducted remotely are unaffected.
Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel said that several employees tested positive, “and given the general climate, we made a decision to go ahead and limit in-person activity in the courthouse.”
Sippel said the employees did not interact with the public in the building.
