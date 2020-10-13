Accident with pedestrian shuts down lanes of Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A serious accident involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle shut down a sectionn of Interstate 270 Southbound in Maryland Heights Tuesday morning, police said.
All lanes of the highway were closed between Olive Boulevard and Page Avenue at about 6:45 a.m., according to Maryland Heights police. The exit from eastbound Highway 364 onto 270 was also closed.
The Missouri Department of Transportation estimated Tuesday morning that the crash would be cleared by around 9:30 a.m.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
