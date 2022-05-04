 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accidental shooting in St. Louis leaves boy in critical condition, police say

Updated Monday afternoon with more details on the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — A boy was in critical condition Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. 

The shooting is believed to have happened near the 3500 block of North 11th Street, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., officers learned about a male juvenile who arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious when he got to the hospital, but police said later that his condition was critical and unstable. 

No further details, including the boy's age or how he got the gun, were available. The city's child abuse unit responded, and an investigation is continuing.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 3, 38 children are on that list. Seven have died. Twenty nine were injured.

