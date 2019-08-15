Subscribe for $3 for three months

FLORISSANT — A 4-year-old appears to have accidentally shot himself in a Florissant home Thursday afternoon, police said.

Florissant police were called about 2:20 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of St. Luke Drive, and found the four-year-old with a gunshot wound to the left arm. 

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said. He was home with a sibling at the time of the shooting, police said.

Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene, though they did not yet know Thursday afternoon who owned the weapon.

Tags

Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments