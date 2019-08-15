FLORISSANT — A 4-year-old appears to have accidentally shot himself in a Florissant home Thursday afternoon, police said.
Florissant police were called about 2:20 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of St. Luke Drive, and found the four-year-old with a gunshot wound to the left arm.
The child was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said. He was home with a sibling at the time of the shooting, police said.
Investigators recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene, though they did not yet know Thursday afternoon who owned the weapon.