Accused Florissant serial rapist now charged with nearly 30 sex abuse crimes

CLAYTON — County prosecutors on Friday filed a superseding indictment that includes 28 sexual abuse charges against a Florissant man.

Dominic Yocco, 21, is charged with various counts of rape, sodomy, child molestation and sexual abuse for crimes police say happened between November 2016 and August 2018. In all, charges say there are at least 10 victims.

Yocco first turned himself in to police in 2019 when he was facing nine counts of sexual abuse. Ten more felony counts were added about a month later.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said in 2019 that Yocco used social media to lure victims, the youngest of whom was 13. He would ply them with alcohol, police said, then rape them, including when they were unconscious.