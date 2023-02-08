ST. LOUIS — A woman who authorities say repeatedly harassed a family at their home in south St. Louis over the last year was charged Wednesday with three felonies, a day after security footage of the incidents went viral.

Judy Ann Kline, 54, of St. Louis, is charged with burglary, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a Jan. 5, 2022, break-in at a home on Lisette Avenue, in the city's Princeton Heights neighborhood.

The woman was arrested after the break-in, but charges sat unresolved for more than a year until video of the harassment went viral this week. In the meantime, the family says, she repeatedly harassed them, including two more occasions that ended in her arrest.

Kline, according to a probable cause statement, used a hammer to break into the basement of the home by smashing the glass on the door. Once inside, she damaged the door and a drying machine with the hammer.

One of the residents, a father, was home with his then-4-year-old daughter. When he saw Kline in the basement, she yelled insults at him while holding the hammer over her head, according to charging documents.

Before going to the basement, Kline knocked on the front door and yelled: "What the hell are you doing in my home? Get out (expletive)! Get out! It's my home!"

A front-door Ring camera captured footage of Kline at the front door, according to charging documents. Damage marks were also visible on the door.

The description is similar to accounts by the man's elder daughter, Fatima Suarez, who has posted footage from a front-door Ring camera that captured Kline making racist threats and disturbing the property on several occasions. That footage went viral after a popular TikToker reposted the video Monday to more than 5 million followers and called for law enforcement to take urgent action.

Suarez said the woman, whom she identified as Kline in the videos, had been at the home at least six times since January, most recently on Feb. 1. Suarez published videos that appeared to show Kline taking mail from the home and sitting outside the house overnight.

Kline had already been served a temporary restraining order Dec. 13. A court hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.

Kline was not in police custody Wednesday evening. She will not be allowed bond once she is.