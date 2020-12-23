Accused of sexually assaulting blind woman in Fenton bar, man admits squeezing her

CLAYTON — A Jefferson County man originally accused of sexually abusing a blind woman at a Fenton bar pleaded guilty to an assault charge Wednesday.

Shane Allison, 43, of the 300 block of Rocky Drive, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and admitted he "knowingly caused physical injury" to the victim "by squeezing her," court documents say.

He was then sentenced by St. Louis County Circuit Judge Thomas Albus to three years in prison.

Charging documents filed last year said the woman was at the 026 Bar at 515 Gravois Road on Aug. 5, 2019, when Allison began touching her leg. He then wrapped his arm around her and grabbed her vagina through her yoga pants despite her pleas to stop.

Other patrons saw the incident and forced him out of the bar, the documents say. When police found him, he was highly intoxicated and said he didn't remember what happened, the charges say.

Allison's lawyer, Derek McAnnar, said the amended charges "more closely resembled what happened" at the bar, and said Allison faced a long wait for a trial due to the coronavirus pandemic.

