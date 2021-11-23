Accused serial killer pleads not guilty to federal charge in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man accused of fatally shooting six people in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a federal gun charge.

Perez Deshay Reed, 26, was charged by complaint Nov. 6 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

He was indicted Nov. 17 on a different charge, possession of a firearm by someone previously committed to a mental institution. There are no details in the indictment other than the offense is alleged to have occurred Oct. 28.

Reed also faces murder charges in St. Louis city and county and Kansas City, Kansas accusing him of killing two people in each jurisdiction and wounding one man in St. Louis.

In a hearing held via Zoom Tuesday morning, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Bodenhausen said he would honor a writ seeking to have Reed appear to face charges in St. Louis Circuit Court, saying Reed faces "much more serious offenses in other jurisdictions."

The federal case will likely take a backseat to those other cases, Bodenhausen said.

Reed is being held in jail until trial on the federal charge.

