Accused serial killer pleads not guilty to federal charge in St. Louis

On Sept. 19 St. Louis police found Carey Ross, 24, of St. Louis, dead just after noon in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street. Ross had been shot in the head and body, likely about 12 hours earlier. Crime scene tape and rubber gloves remain at the scene near an abandoned building on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The FBI said Perez Reed was arrested Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 with a gun used in this shooting and 5 others. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Two suspicious deaths which happened in Oct. 2021 at the Wyandotte Towers Apartments, in Kansas City, Kansas, are being investigated as homicides. Perez Reed could face charges connected to the homicides, officials have said. Police found Damon Irvin, 35, in his apartment on Nov. 1, dead of a gunshot wounds. The body of Rau'Daja Fairrow, 25, was found Nov. 2 in her apartment. (Photo by Jill Toyoshiba / The Kansas City Star)
Pamela Abercrombie is one of several victims authorities say was killed by Perez Reed. Photo courtesy of Tilonni Hamilton.
Lester Cortez Robinson, right, is shown in a family photo taken this year with his father, Lester Eugene Robinson, and his nephew. Lester Cortez Robinson was killed Sept. 26, 2021 on Barbados Lane, in Ferguson. He was shot in the head and hand. Near the body, police found two .40-caliber cartridges that the FBI says match a gun later found on Perez Reed.
ST. LOUIS — A man accused of fatally shooting six people in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a federal gun charge.
Perez Deshay Reed, 26, was charged by complaint Nov. 6 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.
He was indicted Nov. 17 on a different charge, possession of a firearm by someone previously committed to a mental institution. There are no details in the indictment other than the offense is alleged to have occurred Oct. 28.
Reed also faces murder charges in St. Louis city and county and Kansas City, Kansas accusing him of killing two people in each jurisdiction and wounding one man in St. Louis.
In a hearing held via Zoom Tuesday morning, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Bodenhausen said he would honor a writ seeking to have Reed appear to face charges in St. Louis Circuit Court, saying Reed faces "much more serious offenses in other jurisdictions."
The federal case will likely take a backseat to those other cases, Bodenhausen said.
Reed is being held in jail until trial on the federal charge.
