ACLU files lawsuit against St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board claiming Sunshine Law violations

ST. LOUIS — The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board over what the ACLU says are violations of the state's open records laws.

The group claims the oversight board illegally redacted names and badge numbers of police officers who have had complaints filed against them. The complaint forms are filled out by citizens and submitted to the board for review.

"Contrary to the board’s stated mission to provide transparency and accountability, and in violation of the Sunshine Law, the board has attempted to hide from the public critical information about these complaints," the suit reads.