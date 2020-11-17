ACLU sues to end federal death row conditions it claims re-torture Lisa Montgomery

Montgomery was in high school when her mother became involved with a new boyfriend coerced Montgomery into marrying the boyfriend’s son, who was 24 years old at the time. He raped and brutalized her. After she gave birth to her husband’s fourth children in less than five years, he and her mother forced Montgomery to be sterilized, according to court documents.

Eventually they divorced and he was fighting for custody of their children. The killing of Stinnett occurred two days after he filed for custody of their children.

Conditions at FMC Carswell

The ACLU contends the conditions at FMC Carswell, the federal prison in Fort Worth where she is currently held, amounts to torture considering her past history of sexual abuse and rape.

Montgomery’s death warrant was issued on Oct. 16, setting her execution for Dec. 8. She was placed on death and suicide watch at the time.

“She was also placed under new conditions of confinement that are harsher than the conditions for men housed at USP Terre Haute under death watch,” the ACLU contends. “Defendants have not forced condemned men to experience anything like Mrs. Montgomery’s current confinement.”