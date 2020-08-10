Activist and former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. arrested at protest in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. was arrested Sunday at a protest in Phoenix, according to several local media reports and Franks' social media pages.

Franks was one of eight people arrested at the protest to commemorate Michael Brown, killed six years ago Sunday by a Ferguson police officer.

A St. Louis native, Franks rose to prominence during 2014 protests in Ferguson. He was elected in 2016 to Missouri's 78th House District, which includes downtown St. Louis, most of the near north side and parts of the city's south side.