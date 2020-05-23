Adolescent, man killed in separate shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An adolescent boy and a man were killed in separate shootings within an hour Saturday night in St. Louis.

The adolescent was shot in the chest by an acquaintance playing with a gun shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3900 block Evans Avenue, St. Louis Police said.

The adolescent was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a man was found shot dead in the 5300 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue, police said. A teenager shot in the foot was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police did not release more details.

