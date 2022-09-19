Advocates call for transparency, better conditions after 6 St. Louis jail deaths

ST. LOUIS — Civil rights advocates and at least one relative of a man who died at the City Justice Center last month held a protest Monday outside St. Louis' downtown jail to demand better conditions after six people died there since April.

About three dozen people from several advocacy groups stood on the steps of the jail at 200 South Tucker Boulevard to demand transparency in the investigations of the deaths. They called on the city's jail oversight board to launch an investigation, the city to release people being held on lower-level felonies and the court and prosecutors to seek more pre-trial releases.

Advocates also pushed for the jail to stop using mace or pepper spray, end 23-hour lockdowns, and provide safe food and water and better medical care for detainees.

The group included members of the ArchCity Defenders law firm, Action St. Louis, Freedom Community Center, Metropolitan Congregational United, Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the city public defenders' office.

According to news reports and the coalition, Robert Lee Miller, 50, died on April 28; Augustus Collier died on July 8; Dennelle K. Johnson, 33, who went by "Nelly Bo," died on Aug. 10; Donald Henry, 48, died on Sept. 4; Courtney McNeal, 41, died on Sept. 6; and one other unknown detainee.

According to the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office, Miller died of natural causes and Collier died of suicide. Causes of death for the other detainees were not yet available. Johnson, Henry and McNeal all died at St. Louis University. Ashley Davis, 27, was transferred out of the jail on Aug. 7 and died in hospice care on Sept. 9. Her cause of death was also not available.

The jail also saw several disturbances by prisoners last year, which advocates said was due to poor living conditions at the jail.

Johnson's mother Felecia Keeble, 60, of Hillsdale, said Monday her son had been held for six months before he was found unresponsive in his cell in August. She said she still doesn't know what caused his death and hopes finding out why he died might prevent future deaths there.

"So no one else gets treated that way — so no one else dies in the system like that," Keeble said. "And for people that's got misdemeanors, they shouldn't even be up there."