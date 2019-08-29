Subscribe for 99¢
Raffle to raise money for BackStoppers

Gerding Enterprises, an aerospace manufacturing company in Dittmer, Mo., made this trophy and is raffling it off to raise money for BackStoppers.

Gerding Enterprises, an aerospace-parts manufacturer in Dittmer is raffling off a Blues hockey "tribute trophy" Sept. 21 as part of a fundraising effort for BackStoppers.

Chuck Gerding said the company made the artwork -- weighing 140-pounds and standing 33 inches tall -- of aircraft aluminum and aluminum bronze. Raffle tickets are $20 each. Gerding said only 1,000 tickets will be sold. For information, call 636-274-9802. The winner will be chosen at the Cedar Hill VFW on Sept. 21.

The BackStoppers organization assists families of officers who lose their lives while performing their duty.