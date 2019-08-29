Gerding Enterprises, an aerospace-parts manufacturer in Dittmer is raffling off a Blues hockey "tribute trophy" Sept. 21 as part of a fundraising effort for BackStoppers.
Chuck Gerding said the company made the artwork -- weighing 140-pounds and standing 33 inches tall -- of aircraft aluminum and aluminum bronze. Raffle tickets are $20 each. Gerding said only 1,000 tickets will be sold. For information, call 636-274-9802. The winner will be chosen at the Cedar Hill VFW on Sept. 21.
The BackStoppers organization assists families of officers who lose their lives while performing their duty.