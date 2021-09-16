 Skip to main content
Affton High School no longer on lockdown after threat found in bathroom
Affton High School went on lockdown Thursday morning after a threat was found written in a bathroom, the district said.

St. Louis County police investigated and cleared the campus after 12:30 p.m., district officials said. 

Beginning about 9:15 a.m., students were ordered to stay inside the school and all doors were locked, according to the school's Twitter post.

At 11 a.m., the district announced on social media that everyone was safe and that classes were resuming, even though windows and exterior doors remain locked.

School district officials said dismissal will proceed as normal at the usual time, and all after school activities will be held as scheduled.

Authorities did not describe what the threatening message was. The high school is at 8309 MacKenzie Road.

