Affton High School on lockdown after threat found in bathroom
Affton High School on lockdown after threat found in bathroom

Affton High School went on lockdown Thursday morning after a threat was found written in a bathroom, the district said.

Beginning about 9:15 a.m., students were ordered to stay inside the school and all doors were locked, according to the school's Twitter post.

At 11 a.m., the district announced on social media that everyone was safe and that classes were resuming, even though windows and exterior doors remain locked.

St. Louis County police are investigating. Authorities did not describe what the threatening message was. The high school is at 8309 MacKenzie Road.

