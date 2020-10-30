Affton man charged with kidnapping, assault following lengthy standoff with police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a man with kidnapping and domestic assault after a lengthy standoff with police this week in Affton.

Kurt Mertz, 59, of the 7800 block of Fleta Street, was being held in lieu of $200,000 cash bond on Friday.

Police said Mertz and the victim, a 53-year-old woman, have known each other since childhood and lived together in the home on Fleta. About 3 a.m. Monday, Mertz was playing loud music while the victim tried to sleep. She shut off power to the house and Mertz responded by punching her multiple times, police said.

The woman ran to escape through the garage door but Mertz grabbed her and dragged her back inside, police said. He slammed her face to the ground and punched her again while sitting on her, according to court records. After Mertz released the woman, she hid in her room and wrote a note to her daughter and another note detailing the assault, police said.

Another confrontation between the two occurred Wednesday and a neighbor heard her scream, police said. Mertz shoved a dirty rag in her mouth and threatened to urinate on her, authorities said.

Police arrived about 1 p.m. Wednesday and a standoff ensued that lasted until Thursday night, when Mertz was taken into custody.