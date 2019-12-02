Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Power line falls on empty Affton school buses

Bus drivers discovered on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, that a power line had fallen on empty Affton school buses parked near the district administration building at Weber and MacKenzie roads. Photo courtesy of Erica Chandler, director of communications for Affton Schools.

The Affton School District called off classes Monday after bus drivers found a downed power line on some of the empty buses.

Erica Chandler, a district spokeswoman, said no one was hurt.

The power line fell on buses parked near the administration building at Weber and MacKenzie roads. Bus drivers arriving to work about 6 a.m. saw the line down. The district made the decision to call off school and notified parents around 6:30 a.m.

The line runs between two light poles. A tree and part of a light pole also had fallen on some buses.

"It affected half of our fleet," Chandler said.

The district has about 2,700 students.

At 8 a.m., Chandler said, the district was still waiting for Ameren crews.

