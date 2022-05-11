Affton sex offender charged again with child porn possession

CLAYTON — A sex offender from the Affton area was charged Wednesday with possessing child pornography, a crime he was convicted of in 2001.

Timothy Laturno, 65, of the 8700 block of Charlton Lane, was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with child porn possession and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to charges, investigators in January received online tips of child pornography linked to Laturno's Google account. Police served a search warrant on Laturno's Google account in February, which yielded explicit images of a child engaged in sex acts.

Police found several chat exchanges in Laturno's Google hangouts revealing conversations about wanting sexual contact with children, charges said. Laturno also had several social media and encrypted photo sharing accounts not included on his sex offender registration.

A second search warrant served Tuesday at Laturno's home found child pornography on his cellphone and "indicators" of the other unregistered social media accounts, charges said.

Laturno was sentenced in 2001 to 27 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to child porn possession and interstate transportation of child pornography.

He did not yet have a lawyer. A judge set his bail at $250,000.

