ST. LOUIS — An Affton woman was charged Tuesday in a hit-and-run last week that seriously injured a woman near St. Louis University's campus.
Aldina Sakanovic, 21, of the 9200 block of Forman Road, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police said Sakanovic was spotted about 8:30 p.m. Thursday driving a stolen Nissan Pathfinder near South Grand Boulevard and Utah Avenue, and when two officers tried to pull her over, she drove off.
The officers followed the SUV, which struck a female student identified as Stephanie Grant, 20, at South Grand and Laclede Avenue. Police said they did not chase the SUV.
"The vehicle got away from us entirely, but investigation led us to the defendant driver, and she admitted that she was the one driving the stolen vehicle and striking the pedestrian," Officer Joseph Kopfensteiner wrote in a probable cause statement.
Grant is expected to survive, police said.
An online fundraiser has been established to help with the student's medical expenses.