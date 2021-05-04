Affton woman charged with stealing more than $70,000 from UPS Store, customers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An employee of a UPS Store in south St. Louis County stole more than $70,000 from the store and customers over several months, charges say.

Marie A. Becnel, 50, of the 9900 block of Casa Rosa Drive in the Affton area, was charged April 26 with stealing more than $25,000 and forging a check.

The company investigated Becnel in 2019 and found she faked transactions using customers' credit cards, transferred the money to her own accounts and executed fraudulent returns, charges say. Becnel had been an employee of the UPS Store at 2518 Lemay Ferry Road.

She also passed a bad $150 check on a closed credit union account at a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts, charges say.

Becnel did not yet have a lawyer, according to court records.

