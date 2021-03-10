 Skip to main content
Affton woman threatened St. Louis County judge, charges say
Affton woman threatened St. Louis County judge, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An Affton woman is accused of sending a threatening email to a St. Louis County judge.

Angela Freiner

Angela Freiner was charged with tampering with a judicial officer in St. Louis County.
Nicole Zellweger

Nicole Zellweger, a partner at the law firm Stinson Leonard Street LLP, has been appointed as an associate circuit court judge in St. Louis County. The announcement came on April 27, 2018. Photo from the law firm's website.  

Angela Freiner, 42, of the 8500 block of Pilot Avenue, was charged Saturday with tampering with a judicial officer.

Charges say that Freiner on March 5 sent several emails to St. Louis County Judge Nicole Zellweger, who had presided over a custody dispute involving Freiner's daughter. One of them, charges say, warned the judge the court had no authority to hold Freiner's daughter "against her will."

"IF SHE IS NOT RETURNED TO ME TODAY THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES FOR YOUR CONDUCT," Freiner's email said. "YOU HAVE STEPPED OVER THE LINE ..."

She was being held in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.

